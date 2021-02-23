New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi recorded its warmest day so far this month on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The national capital had recorded a high of 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 10.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 10.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a marginal drop from 11 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Lodhi Road and Palam observatories recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius and 30.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weatherman said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

