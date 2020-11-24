Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed over parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh while Muzaffarnagar in western UP remained the coldest place in the state for the second day, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Muzaffarnagar recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius. It had registered the same minimum temperature on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather across the state for Wednesday with mist or shallow fog in the morning.

