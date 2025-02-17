Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked leaders of opposition parties to raise issues of public interest in the House during the upcoming Budget Session, and help run assembly proceedings smoothly, according to an official statement.

Speaker Satish Mahana chaired an all-party meeting before the start of the Budget Session from Tuesday.

Adityanath, also the Leader of the House, urged the leaders at the meeting to ensure there are no obstacles in the functioning of the House, and they raise every issue related to public interest.

He said raising issues of public interest and running the House smoothly would accelerate development.

Speaker Satish Mahana also appealed to all members to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the session.

The statement said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra, Vinod Saroj of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) were also present among others.

Adityanath on Monday also inaugurated the main gate of the Vidhan Bhawan. On this occasion, murals were also unveiled on walls on the assembly premises. Events of political and historical significance have been engraved in the murals. Various episodes from the Gita have also been depicted in them.

The wooden gate of the Vidhan Bhawan has been replaced by a strong gate of ultra-modern and carved steel, the UP government said in a statement.

The statement said the beautification and modernisation of the Legislative Assembly is an ongoing process. Along with making it technically advanced, special attention is being paid to making it historically and culturally rich, it said.

