New Delhi, November 21: The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370. The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Haze Engulfs National Capital as Air Quality Continues to be in 'Severe' Category (Watch Videos).

At AQI of 323, Air Quality in Delhi To Remain in 'Very Poor' Category

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Drone visuals from Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place, shot at 7:45 am) pic.twitter.com/9QqnX4e2fu — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Visuals From Akshardham

#WATCH | Visuals around Akshardham as Delhi continues to remain engulfed in a layer of haze in the morning. (Visuals shot around 7.20 am) pic.twitter.com/72gY0gvklp — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Visuals From Ghazipur Area

#WATCH | Delhi continues to remain engulfed in a layer of haze this morning. Visuals from Ghazipur area shot around 6.40 am. pic.twitter.com/61hEbT0i35 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour. Delhi Air Pollution: At AQI of 310, Air Quality in National Capital Continues To Remain in ‘Very Poor’ Category (Watch Video).

Notably, with an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.