New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): An athlete suffering from Autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has filed a representation before the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports challenging selection guidelines of Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) which prohibit entry or presence of athletes' parents in the trial premises.

The representation has been filed by the father of Amogh Sharma (14), a trained power-lifter who has been selected to represent Maharashtra in the Special Olympics Bharat National Games, 2022. The representation has been moved through advocates TK Nayak and Aaditya Mishra.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Lt Guv Manoj Sinha After Quake Jolts Union Territory.

The representation sought amendment of Rule 9 (b) and (c) of the Selection Guidelines for Special Olympics Bharat.

According to representation, Amogh Sharma is suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity and is now facing issues in terms of the Selection Guidelines of Special Olympics Bharat which disallow "outsiders" including parents of athletes with special needs, from attending selection events and accompanying them during transit.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: If Voted to Power, AAP Will End Corruption in Govt Jobs, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

The lawyer submitted that vide Rule 9 (b) and (c) of the selection guidelines issued by SOB a prohibition has been imposed on the entry/presence of "outsiders" of the participants in the trial/selection premises of all/any events conducted by the SOB.

It was further submitted that in addition to said rule, SOB Maharashtra has imposed further restrictions on specially-abled athletes participating in the selection events conducted by SOB, from being accompanied by their parents, to the respective state where trials are supposed to be held.

According to representation, the selection guidelines issued by SOB, especially Rule 9 (b) and (c) are contrary to the Official General Rules issued by the Special Olympics International, both in letter and spirit.

The representation drawn by Advocates TK Nayak and Aaditya Mishra, stated that the Selection Guidelines issued by Special Olympics Bharat are in teeth of the National Sports Development Code, 2011 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport - GOI, the Official General Rules of Special Olympics International and Guidelines for Protection of Children in SAI Centers issued by the Sports Authority of India - all of which provide for active participation of parents in training/selection events.

Therefore, the lawyers urged the Ministry of Sports through representation, to declare Rule 9 (b) and (c) of the "Selection Guidelines for Special Olympics Bharat" arbitrary, irrational and contrary to the Official General Rules laid down by Special Olympics International, the NSDC and guidelines issued by the SAI.

The lawyers also urged to direct the SOB to amend Rule 9 (b) and (c) of the "Selection Guidelines for Special Olympics Bharat" at least to the limited extent of allowing parents of athletes with special needs to be allowed in the selections premises/transit thereof, at their own expense. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)