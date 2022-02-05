New Delhi, February 5: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the party will end corruption in government jobs if voted to power in Punjab.

In a video message released today for the youth of Punjab, Kejriwal said, "Young people are forced to leave Punjab and go abroad. These people are compelled to sell off their lands for just Rs 20-25 lakh rupees. If this continues, what will happen to Punjab? We will not let this happen. Will end corruption in government jobs if AAP government is formed."

Slamming the Opposition parties in the state, Kejriwal further said that Congress' rule in Punjab for 26 years and Shiromani Akali Dal's tenure for 19 years had ruined Punjab. Assembly Elections 2022: 'People at Top' Want Weak CM for Punjab Who Can Dance to Their Tunes, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"If we are voted to power in Punjab, industries will come back. New industries will be opened, new schools, new hospitals will be built. We have done this in Delhi. Congress ruled Punjab for 26 years and Badal ji for 19 years...they ruined Punjab," he added. Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

