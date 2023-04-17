Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested three people in connection with Atiq Ahmed's killing, but the search for two others is still underway, said police sources.

Police sources further said that the police have started looking for two people in the case of helping the accused persons who killed Atiq.

In this regard, four people have been detained, and are being interrogated.

Police said that the two people whom the police are looking for are being raided at five places.

Police claimed that the two suspected accused provided help to the three accused, which could include arranging weapons, and organizing their stay in Prayagraj.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the gangster-turned-politician and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The bodies of the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj for burial.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Uttar Pradesh Police so far arrested a total of three shooters in this incident. (ANI)

