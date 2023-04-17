Mumbai, April 17: Tech enthusiasts and consumers who had been eagerly waiting for Apple's first retail store in India can finally be happy as the technology giant is set to open Apple BKC on April 18 in Mumbai. The Apple BKC is located at the at Reliance Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. It is located at the ground floor of the mall.

Apart from the Iphone, consumers can purchase Mac, AirPods, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and accessories like AirTag. With apple looking to dominate the premium smartphone segment in India, the first retail store is a good starting point. Apple BKC Store Opening in Mumbai: Apple Previews Its 1st Retail Store in India, To Open for Public on This DATE (Watch Videos).

According to a report in Business Today, ahead of the Store’s opening on April 18, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.” 'Apple BKC', India's First Apple Store Set for Opening in Mumbai; See Pic and Know What It Offers to Customers.

Apple BKC Store: Everything You Need to Know

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world with the store operating on 100 percent renewable energy. Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass facade to the underside of the exterior canopy which reflects the unique geometry of the store. The ceiling comprises 1,000 tiles, with each tile made from 408 pieces of timber forming 31 modules, totaling over 450,000 individual timber elements, all assembled in Delhi making it a true work of art. Visitors are welcomed by two stone walls from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase that links the ground level to the cantilevered mezzanine. At the front of the store, there is display of latest iPhone models including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 lineup. The first floor of the store features a dedicated section for accessories, catering to iPhone, Mac, and other Apple product users. The store will have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

For those unaware, the company has also announced the opening of its second store in Delhi on April 20, with the design of the outlet inspired by Delhi's historic gates.

