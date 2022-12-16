New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court stayed the arrest of a college principal in Indore on Friday in connection with an FIR registered against him and others for keeping a controversial book in the college library.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and others.

"Pending further orders, there shall be a stay on the arrest of the petitioner in connection with the FIR," the bench said.

The book, titled "Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System", was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College.

The principal, Inamur Rehman, had moved the top court against an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"The petitioner is the principal of Government Law College, Indore and whereby, he was wrongly implicated in FIR of P S Bhawarkuan, Indore, Madhya Pradesh," the plea said.

On December 3, an LLM student of the college and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Lucky Adiwal (28) filed a police complaint against the author of the controversial book, its publisher Amar Law Publication, Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig.

The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has alleged that the book being taught to law students has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the RSS.

After the controversy, the higher education department of the Madhya Pradesh government had formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter. A member of the panel had said it had recorded the statements of 250 students and teachers.

