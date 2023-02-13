Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration has started a crackdown against illegal properties and encroached government lands in parts of the Union Territory.

The eviction drive has been conducted against illegal encroachment by 'big land owners' and 'influential' people. Nearly 23,000 hectares were retrieved during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Jammu division, which began last month.

Also Read | UP Hit-and-Drag Case: Drunk Container Driver Drags Car for 3 Km in Meerut, Passengers Escape By Jumping Out; Video Goes Viral.

Illegal houses of terrorists were also razed in the anti-encroachment drive in the valley. However, crisis-hit Pakistan cried foul once again over India's internal matter.

Earlier, authorities attached the office building of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar. Pakistan condemned the act citing it as an "assault on political freedoms."

Also Read | Jamia Nagar Violence Case: Delhi High Court Seeks Stand of Sharjeel Imam, Others on Police Challenge to Discharge.

The crackdown against terrorists has also gained momentum in J&K in recent times. Hizbul terrorist commander Amir Khan's house was partly demolished in Anantnag. 'Illegal' house of wanted Jaish militant Ashiq Nengroo was razed in Pulwama.

While Pakistan's Kashmir obsession continues, the winds of change have been felt in the Valley. Unlike PoK, which is marred by protests and unrest, peace and tranquillity prevail in J&K. Recently, Bollywood movie Pathaan's shows in Kashmir's first multiplex in decades, remained houseful for days.

However, politicians in J&K, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have raised concerns.

"The use of bulldozers should be a measure of the last resort, not the first. On what basis is Chief Secy sending bulldozers when the government admitted in court that all lists of properties to be demolished that have come out are fake," Omar Abdullah said at a press conference earlier in the month.

"In the garb of 'reclaiming state land' from 'encroachers'. No notices are served and neither do they accept proof of ownership. Simply inhuman & unjust," Mufti tweeted earlier in the month.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone on February 6 hit out at the administration over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive during his media briefing and said that the drive would only result in more people being rendered homeless.

"We have no objection to the anti-encroachment drive if it is against big landowners. The big landowners will bring their lawyers tomorrow and take back all the encroached land. However, it's only the poor who are being targeted and left to die," Lone said in his press briefing earlier in the month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)