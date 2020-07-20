Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A man died after a group of people allegedly attacked him in Hyderabad's Mecca Colony, police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Shanur was attacked on Sunday night by a group of people, on one of whom was identified as Arbaz.

The victim succumbed to his injures at the Osmania General Hospital.Speaking to ANI over the phone, S Sudarshan, Inspector of Police, Kalapather, said: "Yesterday night a man named Shanur was attacked by Arbaz and others, at Mecca Colony. The victim was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died later while undergoing treatment."

"A case has been registered against Arbaz and three others under section 302 IPC. Further investigation is underway," added Sudarshan. (ANI)

