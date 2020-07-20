Panaji, July 20: The coastal state of Goa also locates one of the 12 medical facilities where the trial of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate has begun. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday issued a confirmation on the initiated of human trials at the Redkar Hospital based in North Goa's Pernem Taluka.

"Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19 has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on Covaxin," Sawant tweeted. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca Eyes September Rollout, Russia to Release 'Next Month', India's Covaxin In Clinical Trial Stage.

The Goa-based medical facility has selected 10 volunteers for the trials that began today. They were shortlisted from a pool of persons who had opted to volunteer in the testing of the vaccine candidate.

A day earlier, the hospital authorities had sent the swabs of some of the aspirants, and based on the feedback, the 10 volunteers were selected to participate in the phase 1 of clinical trials.

See Pramod Sawant's Tweet

The clinical trials have begun at 12 hospitals, the most crucial among them being the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). At the country's premiere hospital, a total of 375 volunteers are participating in the human trials.

Based on the success of phase one of vaccine trial, the second round will be conducted with a larger number of volunteers. The mass production of vaccine, under normal circumstances, begins only after the third phase of trials is successfully completed.

