New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan on Thursday said he had no contact or relationship with Kashmiri militants and that he feared he could be "framed" in some terror or riot case.

His remarks come on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at his house and office in connection with a terror funding case.

Also Read | Onion Seeds’ Export Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Government.

In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that the order for the raids against him came from "top" and the NIA officials jumped the wall to enter his house showing their "impatience".

"…although I have no relationship or even contacts with Kashmiri militants and have not even visited Kashmir for many years. It seems an attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case," he tweeted.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Arvind Sawant After Marathi Language Controversy, Asks 'Is Maharashtra a Dharamshala?'.

"Thrown to stone age. No laptop, no mobile, no desktop. NIA people said order for raid came from the very top and they were woken up at 4 am for this great task of raiding a journalist. They had no patience. They jumped the wall to enter my house like they did with Chidambram,” he said.

Khan said his house and offices were raided by the NIA officials for four hours in the morning, adding that they took away several papers, laptops, hard disks and cash among other things.

"My home and offices were raided by NIA this morning from 7 am to 11 am. They took many papers, all laptops, hard disks of all desktops, cash found etc. They showed me an order on their mobile, issued by one Yadav of NIA to conduct the raid linking me and my NGO with Kashmir terror," he said in a tweet.

The NIA, after choking the funding of separatists groups, is investigating registered and unregistered NGOs operating in and out of Jammu and Kashmir, and carried out fresh raids on some more organisations on Thursday for allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding".

For the second consecutive day, various teams of the NIA under the supervision of an Inspector General along with a Deputy Inspector General carried out searches at nine locations, including the national capital where one NGO 'Charity Alliance' headed by Khan was raided, officials said.

The raids followed registration of a case on October 8 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)