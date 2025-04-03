New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from Tihar authorities on a plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the Agustawestland case, claiming attempts were made to poison him in jail.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal sought a status report form the DG (prisons), Tihar Jail on the application filed by James over the "specific serious allegations".

The judge directed the official to file the report by Aprril 16, 2025 detailing the action taken after James levelled the allegations.

The court directed the jail superintendent concerned to "positively" take James to the orthopedic department, AIIMS on April 7 after he complained of pain post his surgery on February 11, 2025.

James, a British national, was extradited from Dubai, where he had spent four months in custody, on December 4, 2018.

