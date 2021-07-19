Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka, a purported audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel allegedly hinting at a possible change in leadership went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kateel denied any leadership change in Karnataka terming the audio clip fake.

"Someone shared a bunch of fake audio clips of me via WhatsApp. I appeal to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to order an investigation in the matter," said BJP Karnataka president.

Congress is cornering the state government alleging an internal rift.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the BJP-led government in the state is "unstable" as the MLAs and ministers are openly speaking of ousting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "BJP is unstable in the state. Their MLAs and ministers are openly speaking of ousting the CM. I do not think this has been a situation in any state, it is been going on for the past 7-8 months."

He added that the internal feud within the ruling party in the state is "affecting the administration".

Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.

Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka. (ANI)

