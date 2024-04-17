Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): Aurangabad, one of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar, will go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Three-time BJP MP from Aurangabad, Sushil Kumar Singh, is facing off against the opposition's Mahagathbandhan candidate, Abhay Kumar Kushwaha, who is contesting on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Sunesh Kumar.

Kushwaha earlier served as a JD (U) MLA from the Tekari Assembly constituency in 2015 but has since joined the RJD and secured the party's nomination to run in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Aurangabad witnessed a voter turnout of 53.67 per cent. Sushil Kumar Singh of the BJP emerged victorious by receiving 431,541 votes and 45.8 per cent.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Upendra Prasad garnered 358,934 votes, with 38.1 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed rallies in Jamui, Nawada and Gaya between April 4 and 16 to campaign for NDA candidates.

Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition in Bihar, including the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

The NDA is also in a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the LJP for the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

In the first phase, voting is to be held in 4 seats in Bihar on April 19. Those 4 Lok Sabha seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

