Aurangabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The Aurangabad civic body in Maharashtra has shut one of the city-based schools for a few days after its teacher from the primary section tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Haryana: Man Duped of Car, Rs 21,500 on the Pretext of Transporting Vehicle From Gurugram to Madurai.

The teacher from the primary section of Saraswati Bhuwan School tested positive for the infection on December 21. Hence, as a precautionary measure, it was decided that the school shall remain shut till Monday (December 27), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) official said.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 19.59 Crore of Lottery King Santiago Martin in Money-Laundering Case.

"The teacher has mild symptoms and is home-quarantined. The RT-PCR test of those who came in his contact were conducted by the administration. As a precautionary measure we have shut the school till Monday," AMC's deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle told PTI.

Education officer Ramnath Thode said, "We have collected over 300 swabs from the school. The reports are awaited now."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)