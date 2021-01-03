Aurangabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The Aurangabad Zilla Parishad is planning to convert its administrative headquarter building constructed during the Nizam era, into a museum to showcase the success stories of the Panchyati Raj system, an official said on Sunday.

The ZP administration currently operates from this building constructed in beginning of the 20th century.

"A proposal to construct a new building for the ZP has been approved by the government and it will be built in the rear part of the existing structure. We are is planning to restore the current building and convert it into a museum," ZP CEO Mangesh Gondavale told PTI.

"We are planning to restore the existing building as it is a heritage structure. It was constructed during the Nizam era. Later, the Marathwada University (now Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) also functioned from here and it was inaugurated by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

The building has a unique structure, he added.

"It will be a museum to showcase success stories of the Panchayat Raj system. It will be a first of its kind museum. Of course, funds for this work is also our concern. We also need data, photographs, which can be used in the building to showcase history," Gondavale said.

