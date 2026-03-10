West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 10 (ANI): Two people have died in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district amid tensions over the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. One person was killed in firing by security forces attempting to disperse a violent mob, while another succumbed to injuries sustained in a clash between two groups.

Following the incidents, Indian Army columns were deployed in the district at the request of the civil administration and conducted flag marches in Chibinang and Tura.

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Davis NR Marak, IGP (L&O) of Meghalaya Police, confirmed that both deceased were residents of Chibinang. "One person died in police firing, and another, injured in a clash between two groups, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The situation is now under control," he said.

The clashes reportedly occurred on March 9 between tribal and non-tribal groups in connection with the GHADC elections. In response, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am under Section 163 of the BNSS in 37 villages across the district.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)