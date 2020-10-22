Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here has set in motion the process for development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate as part of a pact with Aurobindo Pharma, a top official of the premier institute said on Thursday.

It was in the process of developing a proof of concept for the vaccine candidate using three platforms and this may take four to five months, CCMB Director Rakesh K Mishra said.

"We are working on some new platforms for vaccine and once we have the proof of concept ready, then we will hand it over to Aurobindo Pharma for further (process). This is something we have discussed with them. We dont want to work on vaccine unless there is an industry partner, Mishra told PTI.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited last month announced the collaboration to develop a vaccine to protect against SARS- CoV-2.

Three CSIR labs -- CCMB-Hyderabad, the Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH) in Chandigarh and the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) in Kolkata -- are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms.

Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialisation of the vaccine, a press release from the CCMB had said last month.

We came together and Aurobindo is interacting with us and other CSIR labs saying that if you (CSIR labs) come up with proof of concept then we will be able to take it forward and financially support, he said.

Meanwhile, a press release from CCMB on Thursday said Clone Deals, a city-based start-up incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre- CCMB, has developed CoronAid a novel nutraceutical to boost immunity against COVID- 19.

The food supplement is made from a mushroom, Cordyceps militaris that grows in the Himalayan region and is known for its immune boosting and antioxidant components, the release said.

The startup has tied up with Ambrosia Food Company here to develop a combination of the mushroom powder with curcumin, an active ingredient in turmeric to make CoronAid Anti-Viral Immunity Booster Oral Suspension.

CoronAid is exclusively marketed worldwide by Nuzen Herbals Private Limited, Hyderabad, according to the release.

