New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will visit India this week as part of a four-nation trip that is aimed at boosting Canberra's security cooperation with South and Southeast Asia.

The deputy prime minister's visit to India coincides with the fifth anniversary of the firming up of the Australia and India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underpins the two countries' relationship and shared vision for the Indian Ocean, an Australian readout said.

Marles will travel to South and Southeast Asia from June 2 to 5 for high-level meetings, the readout said. He is also Australia's defence minister.

Besides India, Marles is also scheduled to visit the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

"Australia values our relationships with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific. Our deepening cooperation is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient," Marles said.

"I look forward to meeting leaders and welcome productive discussions on how we can work together to shape a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region that is respectful of sovereignty," he said.

Marles will be the first senior Australian minister to visit India after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese retained power for a second term following his Labor party's victory in the parliamentary election.

India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022 and are negotiating a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA).

