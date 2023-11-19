Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles arrived in Ahemdabad on Sunday to attend the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received the Deputy Prime Minister at Ahmedabad airport.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband Finds Wife in ‘Bed’ With Lover, Burns Her Alive in Bareilly; Arrested.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Welcomed and greeted Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the World Cup finale.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Should Say ‘Adani Ji Ki Jai’, Instead of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts' batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma's 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

This encounter is a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 125 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)