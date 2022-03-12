New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): As a 17-member Parliamentary Delegation from Austria is expected to visit the Indian Parliament scheduled on March 14, the officials of the Lok Sabha have made seating arrangements for all the members in the parliament chambers galleries, said a press release on Friday.

Seats have been earmarked for Prime Minister, ministers and party leaders, lone members and other Independent members outside any alliance.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Maximum Temperature by 2-5 Degrees Celsius Over Northwest and Central India From Tomorrow.

A delegation from Austria led by Wolfgang Sabotka, President of the National Council of Austria, will be on an official visit to India from March 13 to 17.

The delegation will witness the proceedings of Lok Sabha from 'Special Box' on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped at Hotel in Guwahati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)