Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) An unidentified man opened fire at an autorickshaw driver and injured him in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.15 am at Pila Bungalow area near Mithi river, an official said.

Autorickshaw driver Amir Anis Khan was answering nature's call when two men accosted him and one of them shot at him and fled the scene, he said.

Khan was rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Dharavi police station and a probe was underway, he added.

