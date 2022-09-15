Agra, Sep 14 (PTI) An auto driver along with his two associates has allegedly looted a 25-year-old Belgian tourist in Agra, police said here on Wednesday.

According to the police, 8000 Euros in cash, one laptop, one camera, a mobile phone and a pair of shoes were looted on Tuesday morning from the tourist who came to see the Taj Mahal.

A complaint has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code at the Tourism Police Station in Agra against the three unidentified persons, they said.

"The name of the tourist was Sevi who had complained that he was looted by an auto driver and his two associates on Tuesday morning on a street near Agra Cantt Railway Station," Jai Singh Parihar, Incharge at Tourism Police Station told PTI.

A search was on to nab the accused, he said.

The tourist is native of Goa and working in Belgium. His mother is from Goa and father from Portugal, Parihar said.

In a video statement, tourist Sevi had thanked the Agra police.

"I am a resident of India and born in Goa. I am really proud of the Agra police because they are helping me so much. I never knew they will help so much. I was hungry from morning and they gave me food and a hotel facility. They take care of me like a guest," Sevi said.

