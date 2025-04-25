New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man involved in multiple cases of vehicle theft after a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi's Saket area, officials said on Friday.

Police arrested Amir, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, late on Wednesday night after he sustained a gunshot wound in the exchange of fire. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

According to Delhi Police, Amir was a habitual offender with at least 27 criminal cases registered against him, mainly related to auto-lifting.

He was under police surveillance due to his repeated involvement in vehicle thefts across the National Capital Region (NCR), a senior police officer said.

"Police got a tip-off about Amir's movement in the Saket area. When confronted, he attempted to flee, leading to a chase. During the pursuit, he opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory action in which he was injured," the officer said.

Police seized one country-made pistol and several stolen vehicle parts from Amir's possession, he added.

