Shillong, Aug 17 (PTI) The autumn session of the Meghalaya assembly will begin on September 9, officials said on Wednesday.

The session will be held from September 9 to 16, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Self With Three Daughters by Jumping in Front of Train Over Family Disputes in Ujjain.

The calendar for the upcoming session was approved during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, they added.

There will be six working days in the session. Of that, September 9, 13 and 16 have been allotted for government business.

Also Read | ONGC Inks Deal With ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration on East, West Coasts of India.

Private members' business will take place on September 12, 14 and 15.

Leader of opposition Mukul Sangma said, "We will try to optimally utilise the days that have been allotted for private members' business."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)