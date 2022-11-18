Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) The average time in Himachal Pradesh for issuing of police verification reports for passports is the shortest among states at 1.67 days, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.

He also said that for this, the state was awarded at the regional passport officers' conference, organised by the external affairs ministry, in Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh has topped in the states category, Kundu, who received the award, said and added that Kerala and Telangana stood at second and third place, respectively.

"From 70 days in 2016, we have brought down the (average) time for PVR (issuing of police verification reports) to 1.67 days. It is also our commitment to guarantee better citizen services," Kundu said.

During the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the Himachal Pradesh Police had issued 41,542 PVRs and the average time of issuing was 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among the states, sources in the police department said.

