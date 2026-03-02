Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is all set to kickstart its digital journey from March 3 on Prime Video.

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, expressing excitement about the film's OTT journey.

He wrote, "Every film is special. But some films become a part of your soul. Tanvi The Great is one such film for me." Recalling the process of making the film and seeing the audience's response, the actor added, "We made this film with belief. Belief in courage! Belief in goodness! Belief that being different does not mean being less. From theatres to festivals... from cinema halls to quiet, emotional messages from strangers... this journey has been deeply personal."

He added, "And now, I am very happy to tell you all that Tanvi The Great is premiering on Amazon Prime on 3rd March. Now the film belongs to you. You can watch it with your family. With your children. With your parents. Sit together. Laugh together. Feel together. This is not just a film. It is a story of heart. Of dignity. Of resilience.If you believe that cinema can still inspire... If you believe that stories can still heal...Then please watch Tanvi The Great. And if it touches you, tell someone about it.Because goodness grows when shared. With gratitude always, Anupam #TanviTheGreatOnAmazonPrime @amazonprime @primevideoin @anupamkherstudio."

'Tanvi The Great' explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles. It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune. (ANI)

