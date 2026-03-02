Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Monday issued an operational update as of 7:00 pm, reporting a total of 89 flight cancellations.

According to the official update, a total of 89 flights have been cancelled, including 45 arrivals and 44 departures. Of these, today's cancellations include 14 arrivals and 14 departures.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Dials Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Bahrain King; Condemns Attacks and Discusses Safety of Indian Diaspora.

However, the Oman Air flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram operated as scheduled.

For tomorrow, eight arrivals and eight departures have been cancelled, as per the airport authorities.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Drunk Driver Drags Traffic Cop on Mercedes Bonnet for 800 Metres in Gachibowli, Arrested as Video Goes Viral.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports to compile and submit details regarding the current fuel status at international airports. Airports have been asked to provide information on the current available stock of aviation fuel, average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported 116 flight cancellations. This includes 61 arrivals and 55 departures, accounting for a total of 116 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

On February 28, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport witnessed widespread flight cancellations as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupted air connectivity to key Gulf destinations.

Several departures and arrivals scheduled between February 28 and March 1 were called off, affecting hundreds of passengers bound for Doha, Dubai, Dammam and Abu Dhabi.

This comes amid the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran that has disrupted air connectivity to and from the Middle East, severely impacting operations at Kolkata and Bengaluru airports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)