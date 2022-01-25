New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Hours after the resignation of RPN Singh from the party, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

Singh was the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand before he resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"The Congress president has appointed Avinash Pandey as the general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand," the party said in a statement.

Pandey was earlier the general secretary in-charge of the party for Rajasthan, who was replaced with Ajay Maken, following the revolt by Sachin Pilot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)