Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a bid to promote mental well-being, a local NGO organized a mental health awareness camp in coordination with Kashmir Kala Manch in Srinagar.

Mental well-being has been an important concern amongst people since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country forcing people to stay at home.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Abrar Ahmad, organizer of the program while speaking to ANI said, "After the pandemic, mental health issues have gone up, domestic violence has also increased," and added that the programme is crucial in catering to people's mental health.

The session ended with the message through stage plays about mental health so that youth can assess the situation and understand the gravity of the problem.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Muneer Malik, a participant said, "These programmes should be held frequently to inculcate the habits in youth and incoming generation, good habits and time management and a good positive mindset."

The camp received a huge response from people, especially youth, who showed up in large numbers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)