Ayodhya, January 12: In a pioneering initiative, the Ayodhya administration is working on installing the world's longest solar light line ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. After completing the stretch from Guptar Ghat to Jhunki Ghat, the administration is now extending the installation further to Nayaghat. The project involves connecting several ghats that were previously segmented, with the administration seamlessly linking them together from Guptar Ghat to Jhunki Ghat.

In line with preparations for the Lord Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a mega cleanliness campaign from Makar Sankranti in Ayodhya.

"Following this, an extensive cleanliness campaign will be carried out in every village, city, and locality of the state. The responsibility for this has been entrusted to the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant global attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to attend the ceremony.

However, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple opening earlier, labelling it as an event of the BJP and the RSS.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

