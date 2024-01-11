Lucknow, January 11: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered closure of all liquor shops in the state on January 22, the day of consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "On January 22, there will be consecration ceremony in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It has been decided to close all the liquor shops on this day," Additional Excise Commissioner (Administration) Gyaneshwar Tripathi said in an order issued to all the district magistrates.

Terming the occasion as a "national festival", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that liquor shops in the state should be closed on January 22. The state government has already declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: From Kar Sevaks’ Kin to Indian Diaspora; Invitees Likely To Attend Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath and other dignitaries will be attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

