Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): A large number of devotees reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday morning for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony on November 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

The preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is in full swing. The temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event.

Speaking to ANI, one of the devotees said he would be fortunate to have Darshan of Ram Lalla. "I am excited to be fortunate enough to have Ram Lalla's Darshan ahead of the Dhwajarohan ceremony tomorrow..." he said.

Praising PM Modi for developing Ayodhya, another devotee told ANI, "I am from Karnataka. We reached Ayodhya last evening. The arrangements are very good here. PM Modi has developed Ayodhya a lot."

"I have come here from Karnataka. We are going for Darshan. All of this is happening because Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of our country. Otherwise, none of this would have happened. He is great and we are proud of him," another devotee from Karnataka told ANI.

"I had been wanting to come here for a very long time. I am blessed to be here today. I had my tickets booked, but everyone around me told me I wouldn't get Darshan because PM Modi is coming on the 25th. But I came here anyway and had Darshan. I am very happy to be here," a devotee said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the area and a team of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Speaking to ANI, a temple priest said preparations are underway at full pace. "Preparations for the Dharm Dhwaj ceremony at Ram Mandir are underway in full swing. A special feature of the decoration is the use of flowers, which are very dear to Lord Ram. Today, Ayodhya is glowing with floral arrangements, with marigolds placed first for Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram. Around 100 tons of flowers have been used to decorate the temple and the city."

Workers engaged in the decoration work said they feel fortunate to contribute to this historic moment. "The Ram Mandir is being decorated, and the construction of the temple has already been completed. This is the time for the Dhwaj ceremony. Prime Minister Modi will visit on the 25th. Many types of flowers are being used, and we are receiving full support from the saints," one worker told ANI.

Another decoration worker added, "We feel very lucky to have had the darshan of Lord Ram. The work has been going on day and night since we arrived three days ago, and it is looking very beautiful."

Further, the Chief Minister's office noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors. This influx of devotees is likely to stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery, generating business worth several crores during the period.

Notably, Indologist Lalit Mishra's discovery has restored Ayodhya's ancient flag to its rightful place. Mishra identified the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, and later confirmed its mention in the Valmiki Ramayana's Ayodhya Kand.

The flag to be hoisted carries three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the 'Mandar' and 'Parijat' trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. (ANI)

