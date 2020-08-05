Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Ayodhya has brought everyone together, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, as she arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP national vice president said, "Ayodhya has brought everyone together. Henceforth, India, with its head held high, would proudly be able to say to the world that there is no discrimination here."

Also Read | Rajan Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Chief Justice of India, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

In a tweet earlier today, Bharti said (in Hindi) she is bound by her faith in Lord Ram and since she was invited by the top officials of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the grand event, she would oblige.

Besides her, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel have also arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

Before taking briefing from officials on the minutest details about the preparations, Adityanath went straight for Ram Lalla's darshan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the 'bhoomi pujan'.

In Ayodhya, PM Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)