Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): In a significant development, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday conducted the Kalash Puja ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The ritual commenced at 9.15 am atop the main Shikhara of the Garbha Gurha, following which the Kalash (sacred pot) was installed atop the main Shikhara of the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple at 10.15 am.

Taking to social media post on X, the official handle of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that the Kalash was installed after the Kalash Puja, which was held today on the occasion of Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada.

"Today, on Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada, i.e. April 14, 2025, the Kalash Puja commenced at 9:15 AM atop the main Shikhara of the Garbha Gurha of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, after which the Kalash was installed at 10:15 AM," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the installation of the Kalash at the main peak of the Ram Janmbhoomi temple.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, the Chief Minister said that the construction of the Ram Temple is a symbol of not only spiritual but also cultural and social unity. He said that the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is the result of the faith and resolve of the countrymen. This will further strengthen the Sanatan culture of India on the world stage.

CM Yogi praised the trust and all the people associated with the construction work and called it an important step towards 'New India. ' He said that the state government is making every effort to make Ayodhya a world-class pilgrimage site. Along with road, rail and air connectivity, facilities for tourists and devotees are being expanded.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that this work was completed on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi and Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Now the process of installing the flag pole on the main peak of the temple will begin. Temple construction is in progress. Pran Pratishtha will be done in temples soon

Rai further informed that the construction machines would now be removed from the temple premises. The consecration of idols in the temples of Raja Ram, Parakota, and Saptarishis on the first floor will also start soon. The temple's construction work is progressing on time, which has enthused the devotees.

Today was the third day of the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee. The meeting focused on providing updates on the progress of the temple's construction, including new security measures, the installation of a statue, and developments in the surrounding areas.

Chairman of the Building Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said, "The boundary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be higher than the boundary of the jail. From the point of view of security, the temple boundary will be sensor-free. The statue of Goswami Tulsidas ji has been installed inside the temple; devotees will now be able to see him, too."

The temple's boundary wall will be built higher than that of a jail for added security. To ensure safety, the temple boundary will be "sensor-free," meaning no electronic sensors will be used. This security measure is part of a broader plan to make the entire complex safe for devotees.

"All the statues of the Sapta Mandal temples reached Ayodhya yesterday. All of them have reached their respective temples. The statues have been delivered to all seven temples. These statues came from Jaipur and have reached inside. A review was done in yesterday's meeting. The work of temple construction is on the way to completion in the next six months," Mishra said.

"The second biggest work is the construction of a devotee facility centre. The trust which has bought the land here will have about 62 to 65 counters, shoe racks and miscellaneous racks on the land so that the devotees can easily deposit and take their belongings while coming and going. The third decision for which the work has been started, this week 10 acres of land has been acquired which was a part of 71 acres. Most of it was forest. It should be cleaned, and the plants should not be harmed in any way. But this 10-acre land will have a place of worship for the devotees named Panchvati, a kind of park, Mishra said.

He further said, "But no one should consider this park as a picnic. For the devotees who want to sit in the direction of their spiritual goal, want to meditate, want to do worship and other types of prayers about Lord Ram, a park will also be built for them." (ANI)

