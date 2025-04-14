Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): The third day of the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee was held on Monday. The meeting focused on providing updates on the progress of the temple's construction, including new security measures, the installation of a statue, and developments in the surrounding areas.

Today also marked an important religious ceremony, the Kalash Pujan Vidhi, which took place at 9:15 am at the main peak of the sanctum sanctorum. The Kalash (sacred pot) was installed at 10:15 am.

Chairman of the Building Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said, "The boundary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be higher than the boundary of the jail. The boundary of the temple will be sensor-free from the point of view of security. The statue of Goswami Tulsidas ji has been installed inside the temple, devotees will now be able to see him too."

The boundary wall of the temple will be built higher than that of a jail for added security. To ensure safety, the temple boundary will be "sensor-free," meaning no electronic sensors will be used. This security measure is part of a broader plan to make the entire complex safe for devotees.

"All the statues of Sapta Mandal temples reached Ayodhya yesterday. All of them have reached their respective temples. The statues have been delivered to all the seven temples. These statues came from Jaipur and have reached inside. A review was done in yesterday's meeting. The work of temple construction is on the way to completion in the next six months," Mishra said.

"The second biggest work is the construction of a devotee facility centre. The trust which has bought the land here, will have about 62 to 65 counters, shoeracks and miscellaneous racks on the land so that the devotees can easily deposit and take their belongings while coming and going. The third decision for which the work has been started, this week 10 acres of land has been acquired which was a part of 71 acres. Most of it was forest. It should be cleaned and the plants should not be harmed in any way. But this 10-acre land will have a place of worship for the devotees named Panchvati, a kind of park, Mishra said.

He further said, "But no one should consider this park as a picnic. The devotees who want to sit in the direction of their spiritual goal, want to meditate, want to do worship and other types of prayers about Lord Ram, a park will also be built for them." (ANI)

