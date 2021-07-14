Ayodhya, Jul 14 (PTI) Traders here on Wednesday alleged harassment at the hands of government officials, saying they are being stopped from holding a protest against the widening of roads in the town.

A local traders' union president, Nand Kumar Gupta, told reporters at a press conference that around 800 shopkeepers will be hit by the project.

"Local officers threatening to send us to jail,” he said, adding that traders are being told that they will be “harassed” by the by the Tax Department and other government agencies if they held a symbolic strike on Friday.

The traders have announced to keep their shops closed for two hours on Friday to protest against the government decision.

The Ayodhya police had lodged an FIR against local traders on July 1 after they took out a procession and displayed placards against the government proposal.

