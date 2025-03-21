New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): In observance of World Oral Health Day, various organizations and institutes within the Ministry of Ayush have collaboratively initiated a nationwide awareness campaign.

This initiative aims to underscore the importance of maintaining oral hygiene and its significant influence on overall health.

The Students, community members, and doctors, actively engaged in interactive workshops, demonstrations, and free dental check-ups. The primary objective was to educate the public on good oral hygiene habits and preventive measures to maintain optimal oral health.

According to Ministry of AYUSH, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed.

In Ayurveda, to improve oral hygiene and prevent oral cavity-related problems, techniques like Danta Dhavana (tooth brushing), Jihwa Nirlekhana (tongue cleaning), Kavala (gargling), Gandoosha (holding of medicated liquid in oral cavity) are included under Dinacharya (daily regimen), said Ministry of AYUSH.

On World Oral Health Day at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Prof. Dr Manjusha Rajagopala, Head of the Shalakya Department, shared valuable insights on foods responsible for tooth decay, emphasizing the importance of making mindful dietary choices. During the lecture, she highlighted using a soft-bristled toothbrush, replacing it every three months, and avoiding junk food, sticky food, soda drinks, and ice cream to maintain good oral health.

In All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), a lecture was delivered on the importance of oral health and raising awareness about the significance of maintaining good oral health and its impact on overall well-being.

Similarly, Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN),organized an educational session and free dental check-up at CRIYN, Jhajjar, for students from Government Higher Secondary School Munda Khera, Government High School Devarkhana, Mata Nand Kaur Higher Secondary School Dhansa, New Delhi and villagers. The team of Subharti Dental College also participated in the health awareness drive.

In Hyderabad, the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD), conducted various awareness programs targeting school students, the general public, and patients. Educational material on oral hygiene was also distributed to spread awareness.

Also in Bengaluru, Clinical Research Unit (Unani), an informative lecture on the "Importance of Oral Hygiene" was delivered by Dr Fakeha Firdous, Research Associate (Unani), under the supervision of Dr Arisha Shahid, Research Officer In charge. The session, held at Government Urdu School, Bengaluru, educated students about brushing, flossing, and rinsing, emphasizing the consequences of poor oral hygiene. IEC materials on oral health, published by CCRUM, were also distributed among students, teachers, and staff.

In Ayurveda, maintaining oral hygiene and preventing oral cavity-related issues is a vital part of the Dinacharya (daily regimen). Traditional practices include: Danta Dhavana (Tooth Brushing) means Cleaning teeth with herbal formulations, Jihwa Nirlekhana (Tongue Cleaning) means removing deposits from the tongue for better oral health, Kavala (Gargling) means using medicated liquids to cleanse the oral cavity, Gandoosha (Oil Pulling) is about holding medicated oil or liquid in the mouth for oral detoxification. (ANI)

