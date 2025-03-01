New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The institutions under the Ministry of Ayush have actively engaged young students in the 'One Day as a Scientist' initiative in response to the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on February 23.

The program has provided aspiring minds with an immersive experience in scientific research, offering them firsthand exposure to laboratory work, advanced equipment, and the integration of traditional medicine with modern scientific advancements.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Prime Minister, addressing the nation via his monthly radio programme on February 23, encouraged students to visit research laboratories, planetaria, space centres, and science institutions to nurture their curiosity and foster a scientific temperament.

Inspired by this vision, Ayush institutions welcomed students to their research facilities, allowing them to interact with scientists, explore cutting-edge technology, and understand the vast potential of Ayush systems in mainstream healthcare.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 1: Justin Bieber, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin and Shahid Afridi - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 1.

As part of the initiative, students from Amity University, Jaipur, visited the National Institute of Ayurveda (Deemed to be University), Jaipur, on February 19.

Under the guidance of Prof. CR Yadav (Dean Research and HOD), Dr Mahendra Prasad, Dr Sarika Yadav, Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Dr. Rashmi Prakash Gurao, the students explored the Kriya Sharir department's advanced equipment and machinery, with a special focus on the respiratory system.

They had the opportunity to witness the working of state-of-the-art devices like the Body Plethysmograph, CPET, and the 3D VR lab. The students expressed keen interest in the innovative technology, recognising its potential in advancing healthcare research, the Ministry of Ayush said.

Similarly, on February 28, students of Dr Gururaju Government Homeopathy Medical College, Gudivada, visited the research laboratory of Regional Research Institute (H), Gudivada, under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), in celebration of National Science Day.

The laboratory staff provided students with a detailed demonstration of laboratory equipment and research methodologies used in homoeopathy.

The session was presided over by Dr Kishan Banoth, AD(H) Incharge, RRI(H), Gudivada, who emphasised the importance of scientific inquiry in traditional medicine.

Students from Captain Jailal Academic School, Lohat, Gurugram, Badli, Jhajjar, Haryana, visited the Central Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN), Jhajjar, for an insightful and immersive experience in Ayush research.

The visit provided young minds with a unique opportunity to explore the scientific principles behind yoga and naturopathy, interact with researchers, and witness firsthand how traditional healing practices are being studied through modern scientific methodologies.

The theme for National Science Day 2025, 'Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat', perfectly aligns with the spirit of this initiative.

These visits not only ignited the students' passion for research but also strengthened India's vision of developing future leaders in science and innovation.

Students who participated in these visits expressed excitement and appreciation for the opportunity.

Many were inspired by the dedication of scientists and researchers working in the Ayush sector and expressed a desire to explore careers in traditional medicine research.

Faculty members and institutional representatives also lauded the initiative, noting how such interactions provide students with a deeper understanding of scientific processes and career pathways in healthcare and innovation.

By facilitating these visits, the Ministry of Ayush has reinforced its commitment to fostering scientific temperament and curiosity among young minds.

Encouraged by the positive response, the Ministry looks forward to expanding similar initiatives, bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern scientific exploration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)