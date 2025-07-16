New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): An insightful industry interactive session titled "Fostering Growth: SME Schemes and Opportunities for the Ayush Industry" was organised by Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) with the support of Rastriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth and the Ministry of AYUSH on Wednesday, the ministry said in a release.

According to the release, the session witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; S.C.L. DAS, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Government of India; Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser, Ministry of Ayush.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Jai Bhim Coaching Scheme; AAP Calls It 'Vendetta Politics'.

Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser to the Ministry of Ayush, set the tone by highlighting the significance of MSMEs in the Ayush sector. This was followed by an informative presentation by Anuja Bapat, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of MSME, who outlined various schemes tailored to support Ayush-focused enterprises.

Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), presented the potential and prospects of Sea Buckthorn in the Ayush sector. Ms. Ritu Sain, Investment Commissioner of Chhattisgarh, showcased state-level investment opportunities relevant to the Ayush industry.

Also Read | ‘Rahul Gandhi Visited Assam Solely to Criticise Me but Elevated My Political Stature’, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and SCL Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, both stressed the importance of enhancing quality standards and scalability within the Ayush sector. The event reaffirmed the collective vision to harness MSME opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation in the Ayush sector.

Dr Jitendra Singh, as the Chief Guest, was speaking at the Doctors' Day celebration organised by the national body of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) here.

The event was attended by IMA National President Dr Bhanushali, President-Elect Dr Naik, Immediate Past President Dr Asoken, and other national office bearers of the IMA.

Addressing a packed audience of medical professionals, Jitendra Singh invoked the legacy of Dr. B.C. Roy, reflecting on his immense contribution to both medicine and nation-building. "One of the greatest traits of Dr. Roy was the unwavering trust he and his contemporaries commanded in society, without compromising his consultation fee or ethics," he said.

"Dr. Roy charged a consultation fee of over Rs 66 in the 1940s, and nobody questioned it. Today, we must ask ourselves -- why has the same trust eroded?" he asked, calling for a revival of the doctor-patient trust, which, he emphasised, was the hallmark of Dr. Roy's era. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)