New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the Ministry of Ayush will organise the 'Yoga Mahotsav' on April 7 to commemorate the 75 days to International Day of Yoga at Assam's Dibrugarh University campus.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the site at Dibrugarh University to take stock of the preparation for the event. The state Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta along with senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush along with the district administration of Dibrugarh accompanied during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is a moment of great pride as our beautiful Dibrugarh gets ready to host one of the biggest Yoga events in the country on April 7, 2023. It is a wonderful connection that we also celebrate World Health Day on the same day, which ultimately is to create a conduit for humanity to live better, healthier and happier."

"Due to the consistent effort of PM Narendra Modi, yoga has become a worldwide movement towards achieving better health and mind. True to our heritage, India remains committed to every effort to further this journey of Yoga as it becomes the elixir for quality human lives. Yoga has brought the world together for a better tomorrow. The Yoga Mahotsav aims to promote inclusivity and celebrate diversity by involving different segments of society in activities that promote health. I call upon everyone to adopt Yoga in their daily lives and enjoy the wonderful fruits of India's rich heritage in their lives," he said.

The Union Minister Sonowal also interacted with the students of the University along with the Health Minister and Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, of Dibrugarh University among others. The discussions ranged on different topics ranging from the importance of Ayush in improving our lives to the opportunities created for the benefit of the students in furthering their role in nation-building.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also called upon the students to take an active part in the successful hosting of the Yoga Mahotsav.

Speaking with the students, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The students are the backbone of our future. The direction, pace and timing of our growth and progress are intrinsically linked with the student's community. Today, we are fortunate to have a vibrant and enthusiastic student community that is ambitious and committed to the cause of nation-building. As India forays into Amrit Kaal, to realise the vision of Prime Minister Modi ji to make India Atmanirbhar, it gives me immense pleasure to witness students with dedication, commitment and intent towards the cause of nation-building."

"I am confident that the students of Dibrugarh University will continue to make the country proud with their work in respective fields which will help build solutions for a better tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

