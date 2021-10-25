New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launch is a step in the right direction to strengthen healthcare capacities, NGO Population Foundation of India said on Monday and underlined the need to boost universal health coverage and health systems to recuperate from the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 64,000 crore mission, one of the largest pan-India schemes to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) said the initiative holds greater significance in the context of the pandemic which strained public health systems globally.

The NGO emphasised the importance of a resilient public health system, capacity building of health providers, disease monitoring and surveillance mechanisms, and adequate investments in research infrastructure.

As of July 1, 2020, there was a shortfall in health facilities at the community health centre (38 per cent) and primary health centre (29 per cent) levels in the country.

Uttar Pradesh had a 51 per cent shortfall in health facilities at the community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) levels as of July 1, 2020.

The shortfall in total available specialists such as surgeons, obstetricians, gynaecologists, physicians and paediatricians at CHCs in rural areas was 76 per cent and 71 per cent for the country and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, the PFI said.

"While it is laudable for the government to address the shortfall in Uttar Pradesh's health facilities, almost every north Indian state needs support in this regard. We hope that not just Uttar Pradesh, but other states will also benefit from the scheme and will get their medical colleges," it said.

Poonam Muttreja, the Executive Director at the Population Foundation of India, said, "The launch of the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission are steps in the right direction towards strengthening our healthcare capacities and infrastructure.

"We need to strengthen universal health coverage and health systems to recuperate from the pandemic's effects. We must simultaneously continue to focus on essential health services such as maternal, child, and adolescent health, including family planning, and ensure these services reach the last mile and the most vulnerable," Muttreja said.

