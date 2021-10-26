Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): A cycle rally from Raithanwala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to Kevadia in Gujarat organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" reached Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday.

The rally which was flagged off on October 17 will cover a distance of 732 kilometres to reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia today.

"The rally began from BOP Raithanwala and will reach Kevadia on 26 Oct covering 723 Kilometers," said Amit Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant, BSF.

"It's a nobel cause. The contingent has covered a difficult track on the way to reach here. We are taking forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of national unity," said Andrew Mekwan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara.

On October 17, the rally was flagged off by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary from BOP Raithanwala.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kailash Choudhary said that he is immensely proud to flag off the cycle rally to spread the message of national unity.

"BSF is performing a commendable role on every front. Through this cycle rally, BSF will not only give the message of national unity to the general public but also inform them about the 'Fit India Movement as well as other public welfare schemes of the Government of India. The contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Unity of the country will always be remembered," he said.

Under the aegis of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" launched by the central government, many events are being organised by Central and state agencies to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. (ANI)

