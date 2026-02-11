NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 11: Indians received more than 4,000 crore spam calls in 2025, reflecting the growing scale of fraud, disruption, and digital risk in everyday communication. In India, every phone call carries meaning - it can open doors to opportunity, deliver vital information, or even expose individuals to serious risk. As the country accelerates towards becoming a digitally empowered and globally competitive economy under the vision of Viksit Bharat, trust in communication has become a defining pillar of progress.

Truecaller's latest report shows that 1,189 crore of these unwanted calls were blocked before reaching users, helping millions avoid scams, wasted time, and unnecessary stress in an increasingly connected economy. With over 100 crore active phone connections in the country powering commerce, governance, and personal relationships, Truecaller today released its 2025 India Insights Report, offering a data-driven view of how spam and fraud are reshaping the nation's communication landscape and how technology is helping protect crores of people every day.

The report captures how these decisions played out across 2025, revealing both the scale of digital risk and the growing importance of protection.

"In a country where connectivity is powering opportunity at every level, trust has become our most valuable digital asset," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. "Fraud today is not just a technical problem, it is a human one. It exploits fear, urgency, and uncertainty in moments that matter most. Our responsibility is to make sure that no Indian has to choose between staying connected and staying safe. Our focus at Truecaller is simple: help people stay connected without compromising their safety and stopping risk before it turns into loss."

The Scale of Communication Risk in 2025

According to the report, Truecaller identified more than 4,168 crore spam calls across India in 2025, reflecting the full extent of disruptive and potentially harmful communication. Of these, 1,189 crore unwanted calls were blocked by Truecaller users. In addition, 770 crore fraudulent calls were detected, many of them impersonating banks, government authorities, payment platforms, and well-known brands.

Spam messaging also remained a major concern. During the year, over 12,903 crore spam SMS were identified, with volumes increasing significantly in the second half of 2025. As legitimate alerts and fraudulent messages increasingly share the same digital space, users are being forced to make faster and more complex judgments, raising the cost of even small mistakes.

These figures represent more than operational metrics. They reflect billions of moments of potential disruption, confusion, and risk -- and billions more where harm was prevented.

Protecting Time, Attention, and Confidence

Out of the total spam activity identified, community reporting helped prevent 1,189 crore calls from reaching users. Based on an average spam call duration of 1.8 minutes, this translated into Indians avoiding approximately 21.7 lakh hours of wasted time every day, and more than 1.5 crore hours every week.

Every single day, the cumulative time that people save thanks to Truecaller, is equivalent to roughly 250 years of human life. Beyond time savings, this protection helps preserve focus, reduce stress, and prevent urgency-driven decisions that often lead to financial loss. Blocking spam is not only about convenience -- it is about protecting people's confidence in their digital interactions.

The report highlights several scam tactics expected to become more prominent in 2026, including identity verification scams, impersonation using familiar institutions, multi-step fraud combining messages and calls, AI-generated voice messages, and the migration of scams to third-party messaging platforms.

As these threats evolve, trust will depend increasingly on behavioural context, community reporting, and long-term activity patterns rather than isolated signals.

Truecaller continues to encourage users to remain cautious, verify urgent requests, avoid sharing sensitive information and rely on trusted identification tools.

Notes & Methodology

The data in this report was aggregated anonymously from meta data and spam classification signals of Truecaller users in India between January 1 and December 31, 2025. During this period, over 4,168 crore calls and 12,903 crore spam messages were identified. Spam blocking is based on active community reporting by people using Truecaller. Insights reflect observed patterns within the dataset and are intended to provide visibility into national-level trends. They do not represent precise measurements of all spam or fraud activity.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

