Gangtok, Mar 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said the Business 20 (B20) and Start-Up 20 (S20) conference to be held in the Himalayan state would provide it with a platform to showcase its untapped potential for multilateral business partnerships in various sectors.

Addressing a press conference here Tamang said the B20 conference, scheduled to be held on March 16 will highlight the scope for multilateral business partnerships in tourism, hospitality, and pharmaceuticals, simultaneously with Sikkim's vibrant organic farming as well as green energy.

The CM said delegates from 24 countries will participate in the B20 conference being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Start-Up 20, being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on March 18-19 will be attended by delegates from 13 countries and 28 Start-Up representatives, Tamang said.

He said that these two major G20 events would allow potential investors to spot business opportunities in various sectors in the state and hoped that the state stakeholders would project their full potential throughout the deliberations to attract essential investment opportunities.

He said that despite being a small Himalayan state, Sikkim has gradually emerged as an industrial hub owing to its diverse economic opportunities and vibrant culture, with its focus on progressive yet sustainable development initiatives.

Tamang said the state government has prioritized creating investor-friendly government policies and initiatives to enable a favourable business ecosystem for entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to attract investors from across India and abroad for sustainable industrial development.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak said the state would host several policymakers, thought leaders and business leaders, CEOs and senior executives representing G20 countries, and representatives of multilateral organisations, who will participate in the engagement meetings in Gangtok.

Pathak said that the G20 events would be a platform to project Sikkim as a green investment destination and will also open opportunities for the state tourism sector to be marked on the international tourism map. He added that the delegates would also be offered a sneak peek into Sikkim's rich culture, heritage, festivals, and local cuisine during their stay.

