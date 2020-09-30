New Delhi, September 30: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday raised questions over the special CBI court decision to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid case and asserted that it was contrary to the Supreme Court's 2019 observation that the demolition of the structure was an "egregious violation of the rule of law".

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow which said there was no conclusive proof against them.

Reacting to the development, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said the mosque was demolished in broad daylight and the world witnessed "under whose patronage the mosque was razed" and who was in power in UP at that time.

On November 9, 2019, a five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, while delivering its judgment on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, had stated that the demolition of the mosque was an "egregious violation of the rule of law".

"The mosque was demolished under the patronage of some people and those who used the demolition of the mosque for rise of their politics were honourably acquitted," he said in a statement. "Is this justice or is it the failure of justice? Will this decision restore public confidence in the court," Madani asked.

