Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed its Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi as the leader of its legislative party in the state assembly.

Marandi, a former Chief Minister of state, said the party will continue to raise issues concerning the Dalits, the tribals and women.

"The people of Jharkhand, the poor of Jharkhand, the Dalits, the tribals, women, they are our priority. We will fight for them in the House as well as outside the House," Marandi told ANI.

Marandi was elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the presence of central observers - Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and president of the party's OBC Morcha, K Laxman.

"Today, in the meeting of the legislative party held in the presence of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav ji, the observer appointed for the leader of the legislative party, and the National President of OBC Front K Laxman ji, the State President Babulal Marandi ji was elected as the leader of the legislative party," BJP Jharkhand posted on X.

Bhupendra Yadav and K Laxman were assigned the responsibility of supervising the process.

BJP lost the assembly polls last year in Jharkhand. The ruling JMM returned to power along with its allies. (ANI)

