Kochi, Nov 1 (PTI): Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI (M) local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge, on Monday moved the Kerala High Court to get back her child whom she has not seen after his birth more than a year ago.

Her habeas corpus plea seeking directions to the police to produce her child before the court is listed for hearing on Tuesday before a Bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran.

Anupama has been in the news recently after she alleged that her four-day-old baby boy -- born on October 19 last year -- was taken away and abandoned by her parents without her consent and knowledge.

The allegation has been denied by her parents.

Besides her parents, she has levelled allegations also against the police and the child welfare committee of having conspired together to take away her son.

Anupama has alleged that though she had complained to the police several times since April about what her parents did, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

However, Peroorkkada police here later said a case was registered against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

Earlier last week, a family court stayed the adoption process of her child and directed the police to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover.

The family court had also asked the government to clarify whether the child was abandoned or given for adoption.

